Taseko Mines Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Taseko Mines in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.26. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities increased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Taseko Mines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

Shares of Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $618.95 million, a P/E ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 2.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 9.4% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,231,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,166,000 after buying an additional 620,706 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Taseko Mines by 284.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,597,939 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 1,922,639 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $1,870,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the first quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Taseko Mines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

