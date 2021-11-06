Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Given New C$2.75 Price Target at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$2.60 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TGB. TD Securities raised their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taseko Mines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Taseko Mines from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.93.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $618.95 million, a PE ratio of 72.69 and a beta of 2.37. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $2.67.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Taseko Mines had a negative return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 2.47%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Taseko Mines will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 32.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 2.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 20.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

