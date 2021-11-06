Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 950 ($12.41) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.78% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

LON:TATE opened at GBX 674.80 ($8.82) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 12.54. Tate & Lyle has a twelve month low of GBX 634 ($8.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73). The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 692.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 740.63.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

