TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Issues Earnings Results

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.71 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TRP traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.45. 3,325,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,637. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.03. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $38.80 and a fifty-two week high of $55.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.702 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.94%.

TRP has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$68.00 price objective on shares of TC Energy in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

