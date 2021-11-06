TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) Receives $25.40 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.40.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TCRR shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $51.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get TCR2 Therapeutics alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,726,000 after buying an additional 777,900 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $178,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 295.4% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 22,857 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 39,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 5,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 59.3% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 136,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 50,976 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCRR stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.98. The company had a trading volume of 406,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,234. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93. TCR2 Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $266.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.15.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.