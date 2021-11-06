TD Securities Increases Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target to C$165.00

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$160.00 to C$165.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Thomson Reuters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.80.

TRI stock opened at $118.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Thomson Reuters has a 1 year low of $78.04 and a 1 year high of $122.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.48.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 102.75% and a return on equity of 7.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. First American Bank increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. First American Bank now owns 24,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

