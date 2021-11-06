TD Securities Raises Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Price Target to C$13.00

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ARESF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price objective on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.48.

Get Artis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

ARESF stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $9.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day moving average is $9.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.4852 dividend. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.15%.

About Artis Real Estate Investment Trust

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.