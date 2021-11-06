TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 186,121 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 79.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 20.8% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 30,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,890,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $158.80 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $104.39 and a fifty-two week high of $159.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.05. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

