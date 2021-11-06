Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TELDF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a $2.76 price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Telefónica Deutschland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.76.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $2.66 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $3.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

