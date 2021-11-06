Telstra (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.37

Shares of Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.37 and traded as high as $14.77. Telstra shares last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 118,831 shares.

TLSYY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. New Street Research cut Telstra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.82 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Telstra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.91.

Get Telstra alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.8813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.17%. Telstra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.00%.

Telstra Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TLSYY)

Telstra Corp. Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications and information services for domestic and international customers. It operates through the following segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, Telstra InfraCo, and All Others. The Telstra Consumer and Small Business segment comprises of telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and play TV/IPTV, and digital content to consumer and small business customers in Australia.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.