TELUS (NYSE:TU) Issues Earnings Results

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TELUS had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,546. TELUS has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.34. The company has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.67.

Get TELUS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.45.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

Featured Article: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.