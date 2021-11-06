Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.200-$3.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.96 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.01 billion.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NYSE:TPX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.08. 1,463,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,987. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 155.99% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.85%.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total value of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott L. Thompson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.35, for a total value of $9,870,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 240,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,679,600. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tempur Sealy International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.93% of Tempur Sealy International worth $71,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

