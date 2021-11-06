Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Shares Sold by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC lessened its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 191,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,320 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Tenet Healthcare worth $12,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of THC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the second quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after buying an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 70.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,347 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $8,260,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 15.2% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,933 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THC opened at $75.42 on Friday. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $28.20 and a one year high of $76.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

