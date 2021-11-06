Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. Teradata had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 41.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TDC traded down $8.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,161,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,580,240. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.88, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

In other Teradata news, insider Margaret A. Treese sold 2,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $132,894.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $161,011.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,761 shares of company stock valued at $444,300. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teradata stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 121,822 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Teradata worth $16,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TDC shares. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

