Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Trading 9.9% Higher After Strong Earnings

Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) traded up 9.9% on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $1,363.59 and last traded at $1,362.60. 547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 47,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,239.83.

The financial services provider reported $10.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $1.99. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 60.27% and a return on equity of 38.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,427.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $800.00 price target for the company.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,258.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,428.53. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53 and a beta of 2.24.

About Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

