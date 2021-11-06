The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Shares Down 6.2% After Analyst Downgrade

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) was down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $154.00 to $148.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The Allstate traded as low as $118.24 and last traded at $118.24. Approximately 15,228 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,441,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $126.12.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of The Allstate from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALL. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,500,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $584,510,000 after buying an additional 2,281,743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after buying an additional 2,118,800 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of The Allstate by 7,723.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,966,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 1,941,716 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 209.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $269,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $128.69 and its 200-day moving average is $130.89.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.89). The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

