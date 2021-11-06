The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) Receives $28.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

SKIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on The Beauty Health in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on The Beauty Health from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKIN. FMR LLC acquired a new position in The Beauty Health during the second quarter worth $308,817,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,177,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,735,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,045,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Beauty Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,814,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.70. The Beauty Health has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $30.17.

The Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $66.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Beauty Health will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

About The Beauty Health

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

