The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$4.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.19 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NYSE BCO traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.46. 948,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,511. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 44.04 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.85. The Brink’s has a 12 month low of $48.76 and a 12 month high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. The Brink’s had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 98.61%. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Brink’s will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 12,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $998,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.20, for a total transaction of $300,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

