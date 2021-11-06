The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Purchased by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 38.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 703,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195,360 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab comprises 1.7% of Castleark Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $51,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,627 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 265,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,305,000 after acquiring an additional 6,455 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 411,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,997,000 after acquiring an additional 291,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in The Charles Schwab by 322.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 15,981 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on The Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.95.

SCHW stock opened at $81.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.04. The stock has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.98 and a fifty-two week high of $84.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 30.08%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,398,966 shares of company stock valued at $110,469,563. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

