The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CAKE stock traded up $3.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. 2,203,147 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,043,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $65.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Cheesecake Factory stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $19,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAKE. Wedbush cut their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their price target on The Cheesecake Factory from $60.00 to $52.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

The Cheesecake Factory Company Profile

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

