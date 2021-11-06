The Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Trading Up 31.9%

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) was up 31.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.60. Approximately 60,529 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 211% from the average daily volume of 19,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.73.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.22 and its 200-day moving average is $2.60.

The Crypto Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CRCW)

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

