The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Insider John Demsey Sells 6,000 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) insider John Demsey sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Demsey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

On Friday, August 20th, John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $349.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $324.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $317.44. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.97 and a fifty-two week high of $350.37. The company has a market cap of $126.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.98.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from The Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EL. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.