The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Rogers (VTX:ROG) a CHF 437 Price Target

Rogers (VTX:ROG) has been assigned a CHF 437 price objective by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price target on Rogers in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 380 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 320 price target on Rogers in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 374.38.

Rogers has a 52 week low of CHF 214.30 and a 52 week high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

