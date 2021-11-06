The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Receives $39.33 Average PT from Analysts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.33.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of The Kraft Heinz stock traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $37.84. 8,470,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,841,728. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.24. The Kraft Heinz has a 1-year low of $29.53 and a 1-year high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. The Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 85.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,674,000 after purchasing an additional 243,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 40.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,357,000 after purchasing an additional 875,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

