The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Insider Sells $2,581,962.30 in Stock

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) insider Satori Capital, Llc sold 32,094 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $2,581,962.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Satori Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 95,100 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $7,649,844.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 1,400 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $112,042.00.

On Thursday, October 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 49,000 shares of The Lovesac stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $3,922,940.00.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Satori Capital, Llc sold 23,790 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $1,672,199.10.

On Friday, September 10th, Satori Capital, Llc sold 15,710 shares of The Lovesac stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,700.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LOVE opened at $81.40 on Friday. The Lovesac Company has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $95.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.52 and its 200 day moving average is $70.01. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.27.

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $102.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 million. The Lovesac had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 32.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Lovesac Company will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Lovesac from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of The Lovesac from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.63.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Lovesac during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

