The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

The Macerich has decreased its dividend by 46.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. The Macerich has a dividend payout ratio of -113.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect The Macerich to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get The Macerich alerts:

MAC opened at $22.21 on Friday. The Macerich has a one year low of $6.89 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.19.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. The Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on MAC. BTIG Research decreased their price target on The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded The Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities upped their price target on The Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.61.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Macerich stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 417.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.13% of The Macerich worth $43,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 72.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.