The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $277.14

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 277.14 ($3.62) and traded as high as GBX 279.50 ($3.65). The Mercantile Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 276.50 ($3.61), with a volume of 1,215,536 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98. The firm has a market cap of £2.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 277.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 274.22.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were issued a GBX 1.35 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.37%.
About The Mercantile Investment Trust (LON:MRC)
The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.
See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands
Receive News & Ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mercantile Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.