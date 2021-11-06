The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

The ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The ONE Group Hospitality had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 32.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of The ONE Group Hospitality stock traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.52. The company had a trading volume of 484,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,189. The ONE Group Hospitality has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $15.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $494.56 million, a PE ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 2.60.

A number of brokerages recently commented on STKS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The ONE Group Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on The ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised The ONE Group Hospitality from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

In other news, Director Jonathan Segal sold 5,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $59,595.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 50,021 shares of company stock valued at $554,971 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in The ONE Group Hospitality by 57.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in The ONE Group Hospitality in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.34% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality Company Profile

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc engages in the development, owning, and management of restaurants and lounges. It operates through the following segments: STK, Kona Grill, ONE Hospitality and Corporate. The STK segment consists of the results of operations from STK restaurant locations, competing in the full-service dining industry, as well as management, license.

