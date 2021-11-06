The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $149.54 Million

Equities research analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post sales of $149.54 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $152.98 million and the lowest is $146.10 million. The RMR Group reported sales of $150.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $582.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.90 million to $586.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $587.90 million, with estimates ranging from $580.50 million to $598.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.37 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RMR shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The RMR Group by 162.8% during the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 649,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,490,000 after buying an additional 402,102 shares during the last quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RMR Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 243.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 226,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 160,399 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 21.9% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 740,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,620,000 after purchasing an additional 132,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,246,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,809,000 after purchasing an additional 95,180 shares during the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RMR traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.64. 139,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,751. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.70. The RMR Group has a 1-year low of $26.60 and a 1-year high of $47.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of management services to the managed equity real estate investment trusts and the managed operators. It operates through the RMR LLC and All Other Operations segments. The RMR LLC segment invests in real estate and manages real estate related businesses.

