The Sage Group’s (SGE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Sage Group (LON:SGE) in a research report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 720 ($9.41) price objective on the stock.

SGE has been the subject of several other research reports. Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 600 ($7.84) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a sell rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 720 ($9.41) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 700 ($9.15).

Shares of LON:SGE opened at GBX 744.20 ($9.72) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of £7.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.89, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 729.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 692.98. The Sage Group has a one year low of GBX 543.20 ($7.10) and a one year high of GBX 760.20 ($9.93).

In other The Sage Group news, insider Andrew Duff purchased 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 758 ($9.90) per share, with a total value of £99,677 ($130,228.64).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

