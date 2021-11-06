The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $605.72 Million

Brokerages expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to announce $605.72 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $544.00 million to $669.80 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted sales of $748.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.66 billion to $5.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.04 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist decreased their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $164.73. 356,660 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,401. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52 week low of $139.20 and a 52 week high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.94. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 36.46%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,628,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $888,322,000 after purchasing an additional 491,081 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,439,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,629,000 after acquiring an additional 39,471 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 9.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 92,658 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 265.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 824,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,289,000 after acquiring an additional 599,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 753,088 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,532,000 after acquiring an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. 61.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

