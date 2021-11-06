The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,064 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $11,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 124.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 289.8% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMG. Truist dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $164.73 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 1 year low of $139.20 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $150.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.94. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.15.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.02. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $737.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 36.46%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

