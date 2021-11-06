The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Analysts expect The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) to announce $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.46. The Shyft Group posted earnings of $0.27 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.32. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Raymond James upped their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other The Shyft Group news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $570,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,750. 2.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 19.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the first quarter worth $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

SHYF traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.57. 670,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,115. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Shyft Group has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $48.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

