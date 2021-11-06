The Siam Cement Public (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) Stock Price Down 10.1%

Shares of The Siam Cement Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SCVPY) dropped 10.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. Approximately 695 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 109% from the average daily volume of 333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.11.

Get The Siam Cement Public alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.4468 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th.

The Siam Cement Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in cement, building materials, chemicals, packaging, and investment businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, China, and internationally. The company operates through Cement-Building Materials Business, Chemicals Business, Packaging Business, and Other segments.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Cement Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Cement Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.