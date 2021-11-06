The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Position Increased by Warren Averett Asset Management LLC

Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Southern by 1,284.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

In other The Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.97, for a total value of $98,955.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $156,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,404,794. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Southern stock opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $66.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

