The Trade Desk (TTD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect The Trade Desk to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. The Trade Desk has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect The Trade Desk to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $68.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.11. The Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 128.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 2.40.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.78, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,237 shares of company stock worth $4,366,946 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Trade Desk stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 1,101.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,863,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,127,872 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 4.36% of The Trade Desk worth $1,614,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on The Trade Desk from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $62.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

