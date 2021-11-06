TheStreet Upgrades News (NASDAQ:NWSA) to “B”

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NWSA. UBS Group upgraded shares of News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $24.37 on Thursday. News has a 12-month low of $14.79 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.10. News had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that News will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in News by 2,486.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the second quarter worth $62,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 788.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 98.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of News by 105.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

