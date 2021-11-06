Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Raised to Hold at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Thomson Reuters to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$148.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities raised Thomson Reuters from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$145.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on Thomson Reuters to C$144.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$144.29.

Shares of TRI stock opened at C$146.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$145.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$130.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$71.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55. Thomson Reuters has a 12 month low of C$99.11 and a 12 month high of C$152.03.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.83 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 2.9700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.28%.

In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli acquired 24,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$152.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,796,829.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 59,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,999,159.77.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

