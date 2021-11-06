TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TimkenSteel had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

TMST stock traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.99. The stock had a trading volume of 850,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,033,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $692.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.80. TimkenSteel has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $17.35.

In other TimkenSteel news, CFO Kristopher R. Westbrooks sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $251,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,603,666. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of TimkenSteel from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TimkenSteel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

