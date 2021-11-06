Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,984 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.88% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 40.7% in the second quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 24,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 156,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after purchasing an additional 25,152 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 66,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 226.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $31.57.

