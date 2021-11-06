Todd B. Strubbe Sells 3,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $674,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $232.66 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.85.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in VeriSign by 108.6% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the first quarter worth $42,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

