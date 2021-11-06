Todd B. Strubbe Sells 3,000 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $674,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $232.66 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.99. The company has a market capitalization of $25.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93 and a beta of 0.85.
VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The firm had revenue of $334.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $259.00 target price on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $226.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.
VeriSign Company Profile
VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.
