Todd P. Kelsey Sells 4,000 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $94.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.37. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $71.90 and a 1-year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLXS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the third quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plexus during the first quarter worth about $85,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.29.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

