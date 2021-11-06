Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $219.49 and last traded at $218.00, with a volume of 5180 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $215.77.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

The firm has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $204.16 and its 200-day moving average is $192.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,436 shares of company stock valued at $8,181,881 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 16.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $101,721,000 after buying an additional 79,359 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 58.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 18.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 9.6% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 162,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,720,000 after purchasing an additional 14,189 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

