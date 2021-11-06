Tractor Supply (TSCO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share by the specialty retailer on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th.

Tractor Supply has raised its dividend by 42.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Tractor Supply has a dividend payout ratio of 24.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Tractor Supply to earn $8.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

TSCO opened at $220.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.69. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $127.78 and a fifty-two week high of $220.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.16 and its 200 day moving average is $192.37. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.94.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $749,628.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $219.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.48.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

