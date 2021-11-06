Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY)

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 10,738 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,357% compared to the average volume of 737 call options.

In related news, Director Randall E. Paulson purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $907,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,923,372.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth M. Young purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.31 per share, for a total transaction of $78,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 204,005 shares of company stock worth $12,570,822 over the last 90 days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1,298.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,699 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 26,647 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 26.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,838 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 21.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 123,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,272,000 after buying an additional 21,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 68.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

RILY stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.44. B. Riley Financial has a 1-year low of $28.89 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $4.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is a boost from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

