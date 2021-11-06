TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on TransUnion from $131.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TransUnion from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Get TransUnion alerts:

In other news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $149,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in TransUnion by 66.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 23.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRU traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $113.66. The stock had a trading volume of 685,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.28. TransUnion has a one year low of $83.11 and a one year high of $125.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $791.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.