Trias Token (new) Trading 2.8% Higher This Week (TRIAS)

Trias Token (new) (CURRENCY:TRIAS) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. Trias Token (new) has a market cap of $32.72 million and $16.11 million worth of Trias Token (new) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Trias Token (new) coin can now be bought for $20.45 or 0.00033937 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Trias Token (new) has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.04 or 0.00051500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.10 or 0.00250739 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.17 or 0.00096521 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Trias Token (new) Coin Profile

Trias Token (new) (TRIAS) is a coin. Trias Token (new)’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,600,000 coins. Trias Token (new)’s official Twitter account is @triaslab

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

Buying and Selling Trias Token (new)

