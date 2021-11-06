Truist Boosts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $85.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price target boosted by Truist from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $81.53.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $73.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.33. The company has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,227.70, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.90.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Enright sold 555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $34,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 2,545,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $157,810,336.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,103,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,491,340,436. 24.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $390,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. 56.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

