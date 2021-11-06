Truist Lowers Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) to Sell

Truist cut shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist currently has $50.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $66.00.

XOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $65.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil has a 12-month low of $32.62 and a 12-month high of $66.08. The firm has a market cap of $275.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.78, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.70% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

