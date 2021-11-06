Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Acquires 18,242 Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 235.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,242 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 122.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.29.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $2,064,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.94 per share, with a total value of $8,376,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MGNX opened at $21.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 2.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.22. MacroGenics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $36.48.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 45.42% and a negative net margin of 126.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

